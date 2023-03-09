A significant global event was celebrated within the school gates at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College, Burraneer.
The theme of International Women's Day 2023 was 'cracking the code' - innovation for a gender equal future.
On March 8, the girls had a full schedule, including breakfast with a keynote speaker, alumni, and a retired principal from St Aloysius Primary School Elizabeth Ovens, who has inspired her students with a passion for STEM education.
Students rotated through a series of activities focused on empowerment. They participated in drumming for healing and meditation, a Walk on Country led by local First Nations Elder in partnership with Sutherland Shire Council and Bushcare, and an ANSTO led engineering activity.
The girls got physical with self defence classes, personal training with a focus on nutrition and body image led by personal trainer and former student Michaela Sergeant, Sharks Have Heart; drills and activities led by NRLW Sharks.
Positive mental health was also a major part of the day, with life and mind psychology targeting relationships and empathy sessions led by former student Stephanie Allen.
Students were encouraged to show their support for their community by learning about social justice and community outreach, and they had a visit from Dandelion Support Network, Share the Dignity and strengthened their connections with De La Salle Caringbah.
Dean of School Lauren Batty, said the day offered a variety of activities to empower students mentally, spiritually and physically.
"Our motto is 'encouraging girls, empowering women', and for us, International Women's Day was a perfect way for the girls to see that they could defy gender stereotypes, particularly with the STEM innovation theme," she said.
"Women are naturally under-represented in STEM as a career pathway. We are always telling the girls that they should feel empowered to go for any opportunity they are given. It carries on into their pathways beyond school."
She said the event was particularly important for the all girls' school, as it expands into a Year 7-12 college in 2024.
Currently the school is a Year 7-10 school, but it will welcome senior students as part of a Catholic schools shake-up.
"The introduction of Stage 6 is a really exciting time for the college. We are busily preparing for this to have Year 11 begin with us next year, and carry out Year 10 into Year 11," Mrs Batty said.
"Being part of the precinct with De La Salle Caringbah and Cronulla, we invited boys from Caringbah to be part of our day too so they were not left out of the conversation on International Women's Day."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
