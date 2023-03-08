More than 40 motorists have been fined, and three charged, during a multi-agency operation targeting dangerous driving and disruptive behaviour in Brighton-Le-Sands on the weekend of March 4.
Between 4.30pm and 11.45pm, police and with Transport for NSW and the Environmental Protections Authority conducted Operation Engage at the Botany Bay Foreshore, targeting anti-social and dangerous driving, traffic violations, defective vehicles and drink and drug driving.
During the operation, officers issued 43 infringement notices for using a modified vehicle on the road without a compliance certificate, light vehicle defective vehicles infringements, not complying with standard (other) and for speeding.
Of the 60 random breath tests and 25 random drug tests conducted, one returned a positive reading to alcohol while two people returned a positive drug test.
One 41-year-old male driver had been already disqualified from driving when he was caught. A 26-year old man was charged with stating a false name and home address and driving while disqualified. A 29-year old male P-plate driver who was caught speeding also returned a positive breath test (novice range).
"We won't tolerate people who put their own safety, the safety of others, and the safety of the community at risk," St George Police Area Commander Superintendent Rohan Cramsie said.
