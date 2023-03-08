St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Police 'hoon' blitz at Brighton-Le-Sands

Updated March 9 2023 - 10:30am, first published 7:00am
More than 40 motorists have been fined, and three charged, during a multi-agency operation targeting dangerous driving and disruptive behaviour in Brighton-Le-Sands on the weekend of March 4.

