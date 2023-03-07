Savour authentic Italian flavours at Kirrawee restaurant Advertising Feature

At Sapori D'Italia the menu reflects their love for simple, great quality food that is served with care. Picture supplied

For Italian flavour with a local twist you can't go past Sapori D'Italia in Kirrawee.

With a name that translates to "Taste of Italy" you are guaranteed a memorable experience.

Wasim Akram Niloy of Sapori D'Italia said their restaurant will "bring you back to a world where great food and family come together".

"It is a place where traditional meets contemporary and you enjoy great vino, wonderful service and simple Italian favourites like your nonna would make. The simplicity of gathering for a meal and enjoying the company is the best experience."

The restaurant serves a range of traditional and popular Italian dishes as well as an extensive menu of mouth-watering wood-fired pizzas.

"We were the first woodfire pizza restaurant in Kirrawee," Mr Niloy said.



"Our menu reflects our love for simple, great quality food that is served with care.

"Italians understand that food is also memory and we love to make great meals so that you can enjoy the experience and time with your family and friends - in the company of the village.

"Our Southern Italian style pizza is hand-prepared in artisan style and stone baked to perfection.



"Our pasta sauces are slow-simmered and our favourite rustic Italian specialties are prepared with original recipes."

You will find Sapori D'Italia at 163 Oak Road, Kirrawee. There is plenty of street parking and toilets on-site. Every Wednesday you can enjoy takeaway pizza and pasta for just $10.

