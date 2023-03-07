Tutors are proud to foster a love of learning Advertising Feature

At MarkitUP Tuition in Sans Souci they believe that learning can be fun.

The centre was established in 2017 and, since then, more than 1500 students in kindergarten through to Year 12 have received tuition in Mathematics and English.

Owner Nhi Chang said her talented team works hard to help their students develop a love of learning.

"The parents tell us that students leave our centre motivated and passionate about improving their level of understanding and doing their homework," Ms Chang said.

She established MarkitUP Tuition in 2017 - originally at Carnes Hill Community Centre.

"Since then we have grown to three centres. We have a campus in Len Waters Estate, Liverpool and now this new one in Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci," Ms Chang said.

An Australian born Vietnamese-Chinese, Ms Chang was raised in south-west Sydney.

"I actually started my education on the wrong foot, because I only knew Vietnamese going to school," she said.

"Luckily, my parents realised and put me into tutoring early on. Without those opportunities I would not have been able to graduate from the University of NSW with a Bachelor of Commerce.

"Despite this, I wanted to improve on the tutoring experience and the customer service in this industry that I once experienced.

"As a result, I choose to start my own tuition centre that inspires, welcomes and - most importantly - cares for the growth and development of each individual student by recognising that each child is unique.

"We want our students to fall in love with learning. And we wish to continue driving the culture of having fun and being involved in the learning process." Ms Chang said there are a range of classes which offer face to face tuition at the state-of-the-art centre.

Those who find it difficult to attend in person are welcome to enrol in online classes.

As well as tutoring in mainly Maths and English, MarkitUP offers specialised classes for OC, Selective and NAPLAN training.

"We are really excited to share that 63 per cent of our selective exam students were offered a placement or a reserve placement in their dream selective school," Ms Chang said. "And we are proud to say that six out of 10 of our HSC students achieved an ATAR above 90."

"On average our students achieve about a 22 per cent improvement in their grades making 92 per cent of them feel more confident at school."