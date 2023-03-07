Traditions of leadership and social justice continue to thrive at St Aloysius College Cronulla Advertising Feature

The Valentine's Day stall raised funds for Caritas Australia activities such as the current Syria and Turkiye Earthquake Appeal. Picture supplied

De La Salle College will soon be known as St Aloysius College Cronulla as it expands from a senior high school into a Year 7 to 12 college. This process will begin with the first Year 7 intake in 2024.

The school's long tradition of student leadership will be expanded and continued as the younger students take up their places.

College Youth Ministry Coordinator Sara Gamsaragan said alongside the traditional captains and student leaders, the school runs a Lasallian Youth Leaders project dedicated to community service, social justice and inclusivity.

These students will be equipped and motivated to go out into the world to make a positive difference.

"At the moment there are 80 students participating in this initiative," Ms Gamsaragan said.

"They develop planning, people management and logistic skills while organising events such as the Valentine's Day stall.

"In this activity, heart-shaped lollies are sold to raise funds for Caritas Australia activities such as the current Syria and Turkiye Earthquake Appeal.

"Other events in the pipeline are a Soccer Tournament for Ukrainian Humanitarian relief and RUOK? Day to promote good mental health.

"As the weather grows colder they will turn their minds to organising The Vinnies Winter Sleepout to raise funds and awareness for the homeless," she said.

Alongside Ms Gamsaragan, the College also employs a Lasallian Youth Minister who assists with activities like the Catechist Program.

At nearby Burraneer Public School, a total of 45 De La Salle students lead the lessons in what was once known in public primary schools as scripture classes.

This activity teaches the older students important lessons about organisation, empathy, duty of care and inclusivity.

It is conducted in partnership with St Aloysius Parish Cronulla.

The De La Salle students also provide valuable assistance to their younger peers and the parish by running activities as the students prepare for their sacrament of Confirmation.

"I love working with the younger students," said student Bella Cameron.

"It's very helpful for them and I have learnt so much about shouldering responsibility myself.