Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer (Cronulla) is set to begin a new and exciting step in its journey.

Having celebrated 85 years of Catholic education in the Mercy tradition last year, the college will mark 2024 with the introduction of Year 11, followed by Year 12 students in 2025.

Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) will expand its already widely acknowledged expertise to meet the needs of senior girls in the Sutherland Shire and beyond.

Closely partnered with De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah (all boys) and St Aloysius Catholic College Cronulla, OLMC Burraneer will offer a full suite of academic offerings and VET pathways catering for every girl.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer is the only all girls school for Years 7 to 12 in the Shire.

Conveniently located on the Southern train line, the College is also within travelling distance for many girls in the St George district.

Principal Leonie Pearce said as a small, boutique educational community, the girls at OLMC are assured of personalised teaching and learning experiences with small classes ensuring regular and detailed feedback.

Most importantly the expert teachers know each girl and how they learn, ensuring that girls are supported to be the very best they can be.

Ms Pearce said the Mercy Catholic values are at the core of the success of each student.

"The girls are grounded in values of compassion, hospitality, dignity, excellence and social justice," she said.

"They have so many opportunities to live out these values through outreach, immersions and social justice initiatives.

"For example, girls regularly visit the Stella Maris aged care facility and are active in supporting the One Meal initiative. We strive to create a community where girls can thrive academically, socially and spiritually, while also learning to be responsible and active members of their community."

Ms Pearce said it was exciting for all at the College to see the students in Year 7 grow and develop as girls, discovering their own learning passions and pathways; and then to ultimately see them leave the College after six years of Catholic education as fine young women ready to make a difference and contribute to the waiting world.

"Never before has our motto 'Encouraging Girls - Empowering Women' sparked so much enthusiasm," she said.