Some incredible potential

Take note, because this home is being offered for the first time in 40 years.
It boasts multiple living and entertaining areas and it is perfectly positioned.
Amazingly well-presented and sitting on approximately 607 square metres, the design puts an emphasis on space and privacy.
Set across two levels, the floorplan is functional and includes five bedrooms, making it ideal for a growing family.
That said, you also have the option of renovating or simply taking advantage of the location with a rebuild (subject to council approval, of course).
Located within south Cronulla's golden triangle, it is positioned only moments to the Esplanade and in between Oak and Shelly Park.
And best of all, as it sits it already enjoys a magnificent outlook with ocean views.
The kitchen has already been renovated with stone benchtops, an abundance of storage, and stainless appliances.
Meanwhile the covered rear entertaining area overlooks the private and well-loved lawns and gardens in the level backyard.
There's also split-system air-conditioning to both living spaces, and you can park the car in the oversized single car garage, plus there's additional off-street parking.
