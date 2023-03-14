St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
139 Ewos Parade, Cronulla

By Prestige Property
March 15 2023 - 8:30am
Some incredible potential

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 139 Ewos Parade, Cronulla
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Abode Property, Caringbah
  • Contact: Suzanne Hibberd 0414 344 222
  • Inspect: By appointment

Take note, because this home is being offered for the first time in 40 years.

