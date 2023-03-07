Engadine Community Services will receive a total of $38,000 for the Sutherland Shire Toy Library under a state government program that re-invests profits from poker machines at registered clubs into community projects.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said, in 2022, Engadine Community Services (ECS) approached him for assistance as the storeroom at Sutherland Shire Council Library was no longer available for this use, and they were struggling to rehouse 600 plus toy items.
"I worked closely with ECS last year to secure $26,928 to assist with building a storage annex for their library," he said.
"ECS will receive an additional grant of $12,000 under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program to complete the storage annex."
ECS manager Melinda Paterson said they were thrilled with the grant as extensions to the toy library were "desperately needed".
"The toy library has been supporting shire families for over 35 years and, as the proud caretakers now, ECS has managed to build the collection up to over 600 toys, many of which are outdoor toys that require appropriate storage between loans," she said.
"This grant to build a storage annex will allow ECS to maintain the quality of toys as well as providing safe environment for the team volunteers who act as librarians, many of whom are local grandmothers.
"It has become very difficult to keep up with the cost of operating a community centre and the management committee of Engadine Community Services are very grateful to Mr Evans for his active and ongoing support."
The NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program funds the construction and upgrade of essential community infrastructure.
Since 2015, more than 660 community projects have been awarded $98 million under the funding program.
To find out more information or to apply, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-category-3-fund
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
