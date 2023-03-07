St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Engadine Community Services receives $38,000 in government grants from poker machine profits for toy library storage

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:50pm
ECS secretary Garry Keir, ECS manager Melinda Paterson and Heathcote MP Lee Evans. Picture supplied

Engadine Community Services will receive a total of $38,000 for the Sutherland Shire Toy Library under a state government program that re-invests profits from poker machines at registered clubs into community projects.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

