Raptor Squad investigates assault with hammers at Miranda dental surgery

Raptor Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance as they investigate an assault at a Miranda dental surgery.
The Raptor Squad targets and dismantles organised criminal groups.
A police statement said, about 9.15am on Friday February 24, two unknown men, armed with hammers, entered a dental surgery at Miranda before approaching the owner, who was assisting a patient.
The men directed the owner, a 54-year-old man, to another room of the surgery and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.
Police and emergency services were contacted and the man taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery for head and arm injuries.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.
In a related incident, about 9.25am on Tuesday February 28, a 64-year-old woman was inside a home on Belmore Street, Arncliffe, when she reportedly heard noises at the front of her property.
When she went to the front door, the woman found a liquid - believed to be a flammable substance - poured across the entrance.
Officers from St George Police Area Command were called and established a crime scene.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad have since taken carriage of both incidents under Strike Force Cooriengah.
Initial investigations suggest the incidents are linked, as the 54-year-old man and the 64-year-old woman are known to each other.
As investigations continue, strike force detectives are appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage from Belmore Street, Arncliffe, between 8am and 10am on Tuesday 28 February 2023, or anyone who might have information relating to either incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Cooriengah investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
