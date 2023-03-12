The San Souci Sea Devils are an inclusive swim club based at Georges River Council's Sans Souci Leisure Centre.
They cater for swimmers at all levels, from those just starting out and looking to have fun with their friends, through to those aspiring to State and National level honors. Swimming is a sport for all and they aspire to help everyone achieve their personal goals in the sport, whatever they may be.
In late February, they hosted their annual two day Summer Swim Carnival with 315 swimmers competing from 24 different swim clubs in 72 events.
The talent on display broke 33 records, lots of personal bests achieved, medals won, smiles on kids' faces, sausages eaten, and raffle prizes won.
With a crowd of over 500 spectators, families travelled from right across the city to Georges River from as far away as Windsor and Warringah Swim Clubs to compete.
Georges River Council Mayor, Councillor Nick Katris in a mayoral minute congratulated them for hosting a successful Summer Swim Carnival and for showcasing one of Georges River Council's premium assets, Sans Souci Leisure Centre to the broader Sydney swimming community.
After the carnival members, past and present, gathered at Ramsgate RSL to not only celebrate the success of the day but also to thank and farewell a big part of the club, coach Craig Stevens who helped form the club in 2009 together with some dedicated parents and coaches.
The new head coach, Jarrod Bell said he wanted to educate and inspire his group of swimmers to be better athletes and individuals.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
