St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Aussies on the horizon

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanda SLSC won 50 NSW medals at the State titles including 12 Gold as they now prepare to take on all comers at the 2023 Aussies in Perth. Picture John Veage

Wanda SLSC came out on top of the Bate Bay surf clubs after a marathon two week event at the NSW Surf Life Saving Titles. They now prepare for the 2023 Australian Titles in Perth in two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.