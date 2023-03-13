Wanda SLSC came out on top of the Bate Bay surf clubs after a marathon two week event at the NSW Surf Life Saving Titles. They now prepare for the 2023 Australian Titles in Perth in two weeks.
North Cronulla SLSC finished in fourth place with Sari Mckee topping the beach events by collecting three gold medals whilst Cronulla was in ninth and Elouera was one spot out of the top ten.
Wanda President Nathan Spinner said It was a huge commitment from their members in the competition.
"The highlight was that we achieved finals in all surf sport sections - Inclusive, R&R, March Past, Lifesaving, Water, Beach and Boats.
"We also had our volunteer's competing, officiating and filling safety roles for the event. This is also at a time when our own beach is busy and requires our patrolling members to be serving the community between the yellow and red flags."
The Wanda Senior Team won 50 medals and last weekend their Juniors won 33 medals finishing third in the overall point score.
Wanda's second place came with India Hulbert's win in the U17 Female Surf Race, and Elyssa Pierce's in the Open Female Ski - in tricky conditions.
Gold medals and NSW titles went to Dane Sutton-U15 Male Champion Life Saver, Rome Southwell,- India Hulbert, Zara Lammers, Eyssa Pierce, Kyle Mason and Dane Sutton in the U15 Male 2 x 1km Beach Run Relay as well as the U17 Female Board Rescue (India Hulbert, Tahli Christensen) the U17 Female Beach Relay( Sabella Ingram, Elyssa Redrup, Keira Vincent, Milla Coles) and the Open Female 2 x 1km Beach Run Relay (Chloe Gentle, Emma Blanch)
They also won 20 silver and 18 Bronze medals.
The Newport club finished first with Daniel Collins finishing ahead of North Cronulla SLSC's William Budd and Cronulla SLSC's Jay Furniss in the Open Ironman.
Elouera also had a win on the final day with Kai Robertson in the U19 Male Surf Race - In winning that race, Kai also won the Saxon Bird Memorial Trophy for best young surf swimmer.
North Cronulla's Alex Rampoldi was too strong in the Open Female Flags and Wanda's Zara Lammers pipped North Cronulla's Lucy Flanagan in the U19 Female Flags.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.