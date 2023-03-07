Simone Marslew, the general manager of Jannali-based anti-violence organisation Enough is Enough, is the 2023 Miranda Woman of the Year.
Ms Marslew's brother Michael, an 18-year-old university student, was shot dead during a bungled robbery of Jannali Pizza Hut in 1994.
Their father Ken Marslew later founded Enough is Enough, which works with individuals and groups to encourage them to take personal responsibility for their actions while promoting violence prevention strategies.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos presented Ms Marslew with the award as part of International Women's Day, which is held each year on March 8.
"Simone leads a dedicated team of clinicians and social workers who provide counselling services, educational programs and support to perpetrators of crime and their victims to ensure they have what they need to rebuild their lives," Ms Petinos said.
"She is a remarkable woman whose personal tragedy has resulted in her dedicating herself to driving change and supporting vulnerable people in our community."
Ms Marslew, who was presented with the award on February 27, the anniversary of her brother's death, said she was "honoured and humbled".
"For me, supporting people through a traumatic experience comes from a very personal place, giving back and helping people to heal with heart, which can make such a difference to a survivor's journey", she said.
"It's wonderful to work in a community that has so many caring, hardworking and motivated women that strive to make where we live safer and brighter, they should all be celebrated!"
The state government's 2023 Women of the Year Awards highlight the contributions of women who dedicate themselves to their careers, families, and volunteer work, strengthening and enriching our communities.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
