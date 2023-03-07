St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Simone Marslew chosen as Miranda Woman of the Year for anti-violence work

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 8 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:55am
Simone Marslew is presented with the award by Eleni Petinos. Picture supplied

Simone Marslew, the general manager of Jannali-based anti-violence organisation Enough is Enough, is the 2023 Miranda Woman of the Year.

