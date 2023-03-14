St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

121 Gungah Bay Road, Oatley

By St George House of the Week
March 15 2023 - 8:45am
Private resort-style living

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 121 Gungah Bay Road, Oatley
  • Auction: 1pm April 1
  • Agency: PRD Oatley
  • Contact: James Walters 0417 455 875
  • Inspect: By appointment

Acquire a lifestyle home like no other with a sprawling resort-style outdoors and a multitude of areas to entertain.

