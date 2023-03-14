Private resort-style living

Acquire a lifestyle home like no other with a sprawling resort-style outdoors and a multitude of areas to entertain.
The resort style backyard with a fully fenced pool, a barbecue area offers both an undercover dining area and a large paved area for open air dining. "This is an entertainer's dream and even features a four-hole practice putting green," said agent James Walters.
Then cater for everyone from the expansive open plan kitchen with stone benchtops, gas cooking and stainless-steel appliances.
There are multiple living areas to relax indoors as well, along with a rumpus downstairs and a quiet family retreat room upstairs.
Also upstairs there are four bedrooms. The main has dual walk-in robes plus a large ensuite complete with separate shower and bath and dual basins. Three more queen-sized bedrooms on the upstairs level all have built-in robes, and one of them has its own private balcony.
There are a further two family bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, and situated next to the entry downstairs there's a room that could be a study or a fifth bedroom.
Other features include CCTV, an alarm system, ducted air-conditioning plus a ducted vacuuming system, new quality carpet throughout, fresh paint, double side-by-side auto drive-though garage and plenty of off-street parking.
