Labor is promising to review the train timetable on the Illawarra line if elected on March 25.
The review is part of "a comprehensive transport package", announced by Shadow Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, with Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart.
Illawarra line services were due to be significantly boosted under the government's $1 billion signalling system overhaul in the More Trains More Services program.
The upgrade was due to be progressively introduced from 2022, but has not yet started.
Ms Haylen said, after 12 years of Liberal government, passengers in the Heathcote electorate had experienced the worst on-time running since 2019, ageing rail infrastructure that was vulnerable during bad weather, poor disability access and inadequate school bus connections.
Labor's plan to "clean up the Liberal government's mess, and deliver better transport services" includes:
Ms Stuart said services along the line had gone backwards under the present government.
"There is a population growth near railway stations, and we do not have the infrastructure or the will from the NSW Liberals to provide the services we all deserve and need," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.