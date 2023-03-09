Oil drums, abandoned craft and submerged trees were among items removed from Port Hacking following recent heavy rain events and high tides.
A NSW Maritime Environmental Services (MES) vessel carried out a clean-up, which particularly targeted navigation hazards.
The area covered included Gunnamatta Bay, Deer Park, Gymea Bay, Carruthers Bay, Yowie Bay and Great Turriell Bay.
NSW Maritime Executive Director, Mark Hutchings said items removed by the crew included oil drums, a surf ski, a body board, several logs and a submerged palm tree.
Mr Hutchings said the operation was the first in Port Hacking since the Sydney Harbour-based vessel was launched in October 2022.
This boat, together with another launched at the same time, each cost $1 million.
"These vessels have a major role to play in keeping Sydney Harbour and other waterways clean," he said.
"They have been fitted out with the latest in marine technology, including navigation equipment and increased deck space for safe loading of hazards and waste.
"It's a far cry from the 1930s when cleaners used to row around Sydney Harbour in open timber boats.
"These days we remove everything from drones, shopping trolleys and Christmas trees to TVs, washing machines and fridges."
Mr Hutchings said, in 2022, NSW Maritime Environmental Services' crews collected over 2118 cubic metres of litter and debris from Sydney waterways, enough to fill more than 9000 large household bins.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
