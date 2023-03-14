St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
14 Berry Street, Cronulla

By Sutherland House of the Week
March 15 2023 - 9:00am
Ultimate seaside living

3 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 14 Berry Street, Cronulla
  • Auction: April 8
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property, Cronulla
  • Contact: Melissa Hatheier 0419 213 146
  • Inspect: By appointment

A once in a lifetime opportunity is on offer with this specially-designed home celebrating the sea, natural light, and single level opulence.

