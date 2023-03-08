Updated | Trains running again - but delays will continue for hours

Update
Trains have resumed running after they were all brought to a halt by a network-wide communications issue, but extensive delays will continue for hours.
Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longley said about 4.15pm train crews had not been able to communicate by radio with the operations centre.
"We have re-established that connection," he said. "We have got trains running again and we will fully investigate the root cause of this incident."
City train stations were packed as commuters tried to make their way home.
Earlier
Transport chief Howard Collins says there is not a single train moving on the Sydney network and inter-city lines due to a communications issue.
Mr Collins said just before 4pm they were re-booting the system and hoped it would return by about 4.30pm, but it would take a very long time for every train to re-connect, and delays would continue for hours.
Speaking on 2GB, Mr Collins said they believed it was "a technical issue". "We do not believe it is anything more scary than that," he said.
Mr Collins said "nothing will move until we have got good digital comms (communications) between all 300 or so trains that are out there at the moment.
"We have gone to our backup system. That computer has to wind itself back up and then we have to make sure every train calls in and resets its system".
Despite Mr Collins saying the network was at a standstill, there were reports of some trains moving in the City.
A jam-packed train reportedly left Martin Place for Sutherland shortly after 4pm - which appeared to contradict Mr Collins' statement no trains would move until there was good communications between all of them.
Earlier
Commuters face major delays getting home with train services heavily impacted by a network-wide communication issue.
Sydney Trains said about 3pm it was "working to resolve the issue", but could not give an ETA on when services would return to normal.
"We will update as soon as we have more information, however delays may be extensive as there is a network-wide train communication issue," Sydney Trains tweeted.
T4 line travellers were advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
"Trains may stop on platforms or between stations for longer than normal while the issue is ongoing," Sydney Trains said.
"We expect this to continue through afternoon peak services".
More to come
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
