Narwee Public School's upgrade pledge

Narwee Public School is being promised an upgrade under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
Oatley MP Mark Coure said the upgraded Narwee Public School will be an incredible addition to the schools in the area, delivering modern resources to students.
"Narwee Public School is an older school and this investment with bring new life to the school and support the needs of local families into the future," he said.
"Because of the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan we can commit to an upgrade at Narwee to help meet the needs of this community."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she was pleased to be able to make a commitment to students and families.
"The Liberal and Nationals in government have a proven track record of delivering schools for growing communities," she said.
The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
