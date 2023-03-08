St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Schools

Narwee Public School's upgrade pledge

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley MP Mark Coure and Minister for Education and Early Learning Georgina Mitchell at Narwee Public School, which is getting a upgrade. Picture supplied

Narwee Public School is being promised an upgrade under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.