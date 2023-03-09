The NSW Government will fund the upgrade and reconstruction of a field at Renown Park, Oatley, as part of a $36 million plan to help flood and heavy rain affected sports facilities, programs and organisations.
Oatley MP Mark Coure said Georges River Council received $850,000 to upgrade field two.
"After all the recent heavy rain events Renown Park has often been flooded and out-of-action due to poor drainage on field two. This funding will help alleviate these issues by ensuring that proper drainages systems are put in place," he said.
"Renown Park is used by a number of local sporting organisations and by the broader community, so this upgrade will go a long way to ensuring that we have top-notch sporting facilities available to local residents regardless of the weather.
President of Oatley Football Club, Peter Jones said with several years of extraordinary levels of rainfall, Renown Park was been heavily affected because the fields had become unplayable.
"Not only does this affect the running of the competition but it also gives a poor experience to younger kids that may in fact get turned away from these winter sports." Jason said.
"The funds for the upgrade of Renown Park, will benefit the lives, health and fitness of our community for many years to come."
Funding was provided under the Essential Community Sport Assets Program which is jointly funded by the Federal and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, as part of the broader Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP).
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
