Reconstructing Renown Park at Oatley

By Eva Kolimar
March 9 2023 - 2:30pm
Funding will enable proper drainage systems at Renown Park, Oatley. Picture supplied

The NSW Government will fund the upgrade and reconstruction of a field at Renown Park, Oatley, as part of a $36 million plan to help flood and heavy rain affected sports facilities, programs and organisations.

