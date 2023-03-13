Symbio Wildlife Park's decision eight years ago to appoint a full-time builder has proved a winner.
Visitors to the zoo are enjoying a range of major new attractions, while builder Laurie Denyer, of Engadine, is wearing a big smile and enjoying a better work / life balance with his young family.
Since stepping into the newly created role of building and project manager, Mr Denyer has:
Mr Denyer's latest project is the construction of a Little Penguin exhibit, with the aim of making it the best in Australia.
Managing director Matt Radnidge said, "These projects have changed the face of Symbio, improved the experience for visitors and are helping to save endangered species".
Mr Radnidge said the investment would amount to many millions of dollars.
"We have a very strong reinvestment policy where we put a lot of the profits back into the place," he said
"I think people see the results and that's one of the reasons they keep coming back."
The wildlife park attracts about 200,000 visitors a year
Mr Denyer grew up at Heathcote and started in the industry as an apprentice carpenter when he was 15.
By the age of 21, he was running his own business.
In 2015, after working across a range of projects, mainly custom-designed homes, commercial maintenance. renovations, and extensions, he was looking for a change with more sustainable hours.
That was when his wife Natalie saw an ad for the Symbio job.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
