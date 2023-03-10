Andrew Redman isn't quite sure if he's got the seasonal timing right, but as the weather cools, his head will start to feel a lot more chilly in the coming weeks.
But it might be a pleasant change for young man, who has been sweating it up in the past few days.
He is getting ready to go the full chop, raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation in the World's Greatest Shave.
He has been growing his hair for the past four years, and now is the time so say goodbye to all those hairbrushes.
"It's mostly a fluke that it's this long - I didn't grow it out planning to cut it for this event, but I don't think I'd get rid of it without doing it for a good cause," he said. "Otherwise it would be a massively wasted opportunity."
On March 16 at Club Central Menai, where he works as a manager-in-training, he will scissor it off, and says he is looking forward to a little less shampoo and maintenance.
"It hasn't been the most pleasant thing through summer. I kept it tied it up most days," he said.
"It's curly so the worst part is, I get so many knots. That was the biggest problem. It took a lot of care.
"Before this I'd always had short hair, but I wanted to grow it out and four years later here we are."
He promises to go as short as he can. "I'll leave something there. I'm looking forward to throwing out all my elastic bands," he said.
The 20-year-old has already raised more than $800, and hopes the community will rally alongside him.
"While I don't know anyone who has been through leukaemia specifically, I have had family who have gone through cancer and I know it's a terrible thing to go through," he said. "I'd love to do anything I can to support people who go through it. It's a massive toll on the quality of life - it's devastating."
