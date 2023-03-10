St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Andrew Redman prepares to farewell a four year growth at Club Central Menai for World's Greatest Shave 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Menai's Andrew Redman, 20, is about to say goodbye to a four year growth, all in the name of a good cause. Picture by John Veage

Andrew Redman isn't quite sure if he's got the seasonal timing right, but as the weather cools, his head will start to feel a lot more chilly in the coming weeks.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

