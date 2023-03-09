ABBA'S greatest hits will be performed by tribute band BABBA at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on Friday March 17.
All the super group favourites, including SOS, Waterloo, Fernando, Thank You For The Music, Money Money Money, The Winner Takes It All, Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance On Me, Dancing Queen, Ring Ring, Mamma Mia, will be sung during the two-hour concert.
BABBA was created in Victoria in 1994 and, 21 years later, is still "wowing crowds around Australia and internationally", say publicists.
"A BABBA show is so much more than simply the songs of ABBA," the blurb says. "The show is about memories, songs that in a second take you to another place and remind all of us of people and places and times that have touched our lives.
"For two hours, Benny, Bjorn, Agnetha and Frida and the incredible legacy they gave the world, can be ours once again.
"From the glitz and glamour of the costumes and dance moves, all served up with a Swedish accent, to the precision and expert delivery of the music; even the most sceptical of audience members are transported back to 1977 and instantly become immersed into the wonderful musical illusion that is BABBA.
"Not a single hit is missed as audiences become choirs, singing along, and on many occasions taking over the vocal lead, to songs as familiar as their own names.
"From the gentle ballads with heart warming melodies and angelic harmonies to some rock and roll excitement as Benny asks Bjorn if he's ready to rock them, the superb musical finesse of this show is as polished and precise as the day the songs were written."
Bookings: (02) 9521 8888
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.