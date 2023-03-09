St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
ABBA tribute band BABBA to perform at The Pavilion Sutherland

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
March 9 2023
Tribute band BABBA. Picture supplied

ABBA'S greatest hits will be performed by tribute band BABBA at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on Friday March 17.

