A coroner has found Mark Johnston, whose bones were found at Kurnell 21 years after his 1986 disappearance, was murdered by criminal Arthur "Neddy" Smith.
The bones were uncovered in October 2007 during construction of the desalination plant.
They were identified through DNA in 2019, and a coroner made a formal finding in 2020 they belonged to Johnston, a model who had appeared in a number of well-known TV ads.
The long-running case has come to an end with State Coroner, magistrate Teresa O'Sullivan, delivering findings on March 8 following a third inquest.
Ms O'Sullivan said police were unable to elicit a deathbed confession from Smith.
Police had attended the secure ward of Prince of Wales Hospital on February 15, 2021 and interviewed Smith, whose "health had significantly deteriorated and he was unintelligible".
"Mr Smith was asked about Mr Johnston and was able to tell investigators that he remembered him but added, 'I've got nothing to say'," she said.
"He was asked if he knew what happened to Mr. Johnston and replied, 'No, do you?'. He further denied having any involvement in the disposal of Mr Johnston's body. Mr Smith passed away on 8 September 2021."
Ms O'Sullivan said evidence at the 1999 inquest established a narrative that after Mr Johnston left the Bellevue Hotel, Paddington on September 1, 1986, he went to his solicitor's home in Dover Heights where he was killed".
"Despite the absence of a body, the Coroner made a finding that Mr Johnston was deceased," she said. "He further formed the opinion that a known person had committed an indictable offence in relation to Mr Johnston's death.
"With the discovery of Mr Johnston's remains, I am satisfied that his death was a result of a homicide.
"I agree with the chronology of events presented in the earlier inquest, that Mr Johnston's remains were buried for the purpose of disposing of his body and concealing his homicide, that took place at Dover Heights.
"I am also satisfied that the evidence establishes that the person responsible for his death was Arthur Smith."
Ms O'Sullivan was unable to say how Johnston died.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
