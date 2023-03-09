St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Coroner's findings conclude long-running case involving discovery of bones at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Johnston, who was murdered in 1986.

A coroner has found Mark Johnston, whose bones were found at Kurnell 21 years after his 1986 disappearance, was murdered by criminal Arthur "Neddy" Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.