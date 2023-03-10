St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Project Youth partners with Shangri-La Sydney to boost job success as part of Project Educate

By Eva Kolimar
March 10 2023 - 11:30am
Project Youth, which supports young people in Sutherland Shire, has partnered with Shangri-La in a joint employment initiative. Project Youth's Education and Training Manager Karen Tsoumbaras, recently spoke at the Sydney hotel, about youth programs. Picture supplied

A major global hotel chain has partnered with a Sutherland Shire youth support hub, to help inspire young people to achieve their potential in life.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

