A major global hotel chain has partnered with a Sutherland Shire youth support hub, to help inspire young people to achieve their potential in life.
Shangri-La Sydney has joined forces with Project Youth, a non-profit organisation that assists young people through community initiatives.
One of those is 'Project Educate', a small school of about 12 students this year. It is designed for children who cannot, for various reasons, attend mainstream school. It is not government funded and relies entirely on donations.
As part of Project Educate, a qualified teacher leads a young person, supporting them throughout the curriculum, which is celebrated as an alternate setting for education that caters for diversity.
It costs more than $20,000 a student each year to offer the program.
With the fear of a funding shortfall in 2024, Project Youth reached out to their digital audience, to help boost their cause. It actively launched a social media campaign, calling for businesses to support its mission, from "homelessness to hospitality", to lift financial aid.
Shangri-La, the hotel company, pledged its support, announcing they will sponsor one young person who is doing a hospitality course, and employ them for the entire year.
Project Youth Education, Employment and Training Manager Karen Tsoumbaras, was invited to speak at Shangri-La Sydney as part of their International Women's Day celebrations this month.
She spoke about how Project Youth supports young people facing tough times, and how workers aim to break the cycle of disadvantage with education and employment opportunities.
"Supporting a young person in Project Educate costs us about $1800 per month for one student," she said.
"For a full year that's $22,000. This helps a young person achieve their school qualifications. It helps to make a difference in the lives on these amazing young students."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
