Cronulla surf report 09.03.23

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Ideal surfing conditions greeted Cronulla surfers this week from the early solid south swell on the northern reefs to the perfect 2-3ft offshore beach breaks of this morning.

