Ideal surfing conditions greeted Cronulla surfers this week from the early solid south swell on the northern reefs to the perfect 2-3ft offshore beach breaks of this morning.
The forecast shows this east-nor-east swell will drop slightly and continue through the weekend leaving us with offshores on Saturday before a weak southerly blows through on Sunday.
This is good news for Blake Johnston who is only a week away from his world record surfing attempt and he needs it to be small and clean- everybody should get down to the Alley and support Blakes marathon effort-its to help the youth in our own front yards.
The smaller swell is also slowly bringing the sand back onto the beaches and its lining up nicely providing some good sand banks from Wanda back to the Alley.
The tides are low early (5am) and the wind is still offshore so make the most of those conditions if your going for a surf.
Remember the water is still warm enough for boardshorts, dont waste it.
In Portugal at the MEO Rip Curl Pro and after a week of incredible waves at Stop No. 3 on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour , has been called OFF for the opening two days of competition due to large, blown-out surf on offer at Supertubos.
"We have super strong onshore, South West winds, some of the worst for here in Supertubos," said WSL Director of Tours and Competition, Renato Hickel.
"There is nowhere to hide so the event is OFF today and tomorrow. The good news is we have a cold front approaching Portugal and it's going to deliver West swell for the entire waiting period. We're going to have to deal with the winds but we should be able to get underway soon, possibly Friday."
Its make or break for Connor who is sitting below the mid season cut-Heat 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Connor O'Leary (AUS), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.