Georges River Council opens two new dog off-leash parks at Hurstville and Beverly Hills

By Eva Kolimar
March 10 2023 - 7:00am
Two new off-leash parks have been approved, at Hurstville and Beverly Hills. Picture supplied

Georges River Council has added two off-leash dog parks its LGA.

