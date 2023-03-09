Georges River Council has added two off-leash dog parks its LGA.
The council unanimously endorsed Hurstville Park and Merv Lynch Reserve at Beverly Hills as off-leash dog parks at the council meeting on February 27.
The additional off-leash dog parks will help to meet increasing community demand for more open spaces for community members and their animal companions in the Georges River LGA.
"We know how much our community values open spaces and now families and their pets can make use of designated off-leash areas at eleven locations across the Peakhurst, Blakehurst, Kogarah Bay, and Hurstville wards," Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said.
This endorsement follows community consultation and trial at the two sites in October.
The new off-leash dog parks are located at: Hurstville Park; corner of Gordon and Patrick Street; Merv Lynch Reserve; 42 Edgbaston Road.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
