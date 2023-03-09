Wondering Women founders Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Crane are the joint winners of the Cronulla Woman of the Year Award.
Ms Tilsed, of Grays Point and Ms Crane, of Cronulla, were recognised for their efforts in supporting women at the state government's 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on March 9 at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, who presented the awards for Cronulla, said this was the first time there had been joint winners in any electorate.
"Lisa and Adriarn have shown great passion and dedication over the last seven years to supporting women to lead active and fulfilling lives," Mr Speakman said.
"After starting out as a group to open up hiking to a broad range of women, Wondering Women is now engaging members in a range of activities and causes to help enrich the lives of women of all ages.
"It is testament to their hard work and enthusiasm that the organisation has grown to 2100 members across Sutherland Shire and a further 250 in the Bayside area.
"As well as arranging activities and development opportunities to help women achieve personal growth, Lisa and Adriarn have driven efforts by members to give back to the community, such as fundraising for charities and a successful drive for household items to support people affected by the floods in northern NSW."
Mr Speakman said the two women continued to work in successful careers alongside their hard work to grow and develop the Wondering Women community.
