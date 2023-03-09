St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wondering Women founders Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Crane joint winners of Cronulla Woman of the Year Award

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:55pm
Mark Speakman and Wondering Women founders Lisa Tilsed (left) and Adriarn Crane at the awards ceremony. Picture supplied

Wondering Women founders Lisa Tilsed and Adriarn Crane are the joint winners of the Cronulla Woman of the Year Award.

