Mourners salute a champion

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Mourners attending Warren Saunders funeral at Penshurst's St Declan's . Picture Chris Lane

The late, great, Warren Saunders OAM a St George District Cricket Club Patron and legend was fare welled on Thursday by hundreds of friends, family and supporters at St Declans Catholic Church at Penshurst.

