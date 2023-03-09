The late, great, Warren Saunders OAM a St George District Cricket Club Patron and legend was fare welled on Thursday by hundreds of friends, family and supporters at St Declans Catholic Church at Penshurst.
The NSW Blues team re-scheduled their training so St George representatives such as Moises Henriques and Kurtis Patterson could attend the funeral and Round 15, the final round of the 2022/23 NSW Premier Cricket regular season was officially titled "The Warren Saunders Round".
The fixture between St George and Northern District includes a minute silence before play in all five grades with spoken acknowledgement by a St George official or captain.
The son of Australian test batsman and St George and Sutherland legend Norm O'Neill, Mark said he was a life long friend of his father Norm and from experience a wonderful, kind man who contributed so much to cricket and to every person who was lucky enough to cross his path.
The former NSW captain, Warren Saunders OAM, passed away peacefully last week in the presence of his family, aged 88.
A right-hand batsman, Saunders made his First-Class debut in the 1955/56 season, in a famous match at the SCG in November 1955 when Keith Miller took 7/12 and Pat Crawford 3-14, to dismiss South Australia for 27.
New South Wales had batted first and Saunders top scored with 66, and in the second innings he scored 31 of the 1-67 New South Wales needed for outright victory.
In all, he played 35 first-class matches for New South Wales (1955/56 - 1964/65) and in 55 innings he scored 1701 runs at 32.71.
His highest score was 98, one of his 11 half-centuries. He captained New South Wales twice, in 1962/63.Warren's 11 half-centuries is the most without a century by a New South Wales player.
He scored 87 and 98 in one match, against Victoria in January 1964. In another match he made 78 batting with a hand swollen by a bee sting- he later served as a State selector, team manager and on the board of Cricket NSW.
