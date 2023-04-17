Sutherland Shire is the only beach area in Sydney with free parking, and it will continue that way until other reasonable options for increasing parking turnover are exhausted.
This is started in a Parking Strategy adopted by Sutherland Shire Council following community consultation, which drew 730 responses.
A staff report on the feedback was considered at the last council meeting.
"Although a number of private car parks in Sutherland Shire already utilise paid parking, it is acknowledged that the community currently has strong reservations on the introduction of pay parking in public carparks and streets," the report said.
"Accordingly, the Parking Strategy indicates that other options that optimise parking turnover, such as expansion of timed parking, should be exhausted before considering any introduction of pay parking.
"The only caveat to this approach is to reserve pay parking as a part of a site-specific funding model for new community facilities."
The strategy was drawn up following a council survey in 2019 which found 91 per cent of respondents said finding parking in the shire was getting harder.
The strategy aims to manage demand for parking, rather than satisfy it.
It rules out introducing area based permit parking schemes, compulsorily acquiring land for public parking and introducing paid parking "unless it is a funding source for new new facilities or where all other reasonable options to optimise parking turnover have been exhausted".
The strategy recommends the pros and cons of paid parking be more openly discussed in the medium to long term.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
