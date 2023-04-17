St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Free public parking to continue in Sutherland Shire in short term

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:08am, first published 6:50am
Timed parking between October and April was introduced along the beachfront from North Cronulla to Wanda in late 2022. Picture by John Veage
Timed parking between October and April was introduced along the beachfront from North Cronulla to Wanda in late 2022. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire is the only beach area in Sydney with free parking, and it will continue that way until other reasonable options for increasing parking turnover are exhausted.

