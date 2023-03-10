As a member of a family that published Cronulla newspapers for nearly 80 years, it was inevitable Scott Edwin Williams has printer's ink in his veins.
And, it's good quality ink, judging by early reviews of his quirky book, Lightbulb Moments in Human History: From Cave to Colosseum, which is a light-hearted look at the history of human achievement.
Fun-loving scientist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki said Lightbulb Moments was "a chance to learn and enjoy Big History in a slightly deranged romp".
The UK's How It Works magazine described it as "expertly written and packed with interesting information and educational insight into the past, (and) is a great read."
Dr Micki Pistorius, the international bestselling author of Catch me a Killer says Lightbulb Moments is "flavoured with scintillating wit and dark humour".
Williams told the Leader he had wanted to write for a very long time, but it took some time to visualise the project.
Lightbulb Moments was "in many ways, a series of books I was born to write," he said.
Book one was released on March 1, book two is at the publishers and is set for release this year, with a further three books to follow.
"From a young age, I'd been fascinated in the past," the author said.
"Rather than bedtime stories, I insisted Dad read me books about ancient Egypt and the like.
"I was a young boy around the time of the first Moon landing, which made me wonder about human achievement, and how we did it. And, it's everything I've ever been interested in."
Scott's grandfather Fred Williams Snr started Cronulla Printing Co and the Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate in 1926.
His son (Scott's father) Fred Williams jnr, took over the business on his father's death and ran the Cronulla-Sutherland Observer (the successor to the Advocate) until 1979.
Scott joined the family business in 1981 after attending Cronulla High School and worked there until the business was sold in 2004.
"Dad semi-retired and I ran the business for the final fifteen years or so," he said.
"I didn't really love printing, but I learned a lot about publishing and got to work closely with my father, which was the undoubted highlight."
During that time, Williams was a vice president of the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce, and president of the now defunct Rotary Club of Port Hacking.
After the sale of the business, he became a primary school teacher.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
