Como author Michael Thompson talks 'How To Be Remembered'

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
First time author Michael Thompson, of Como, debuts his novel 'How To Be Remembered', which has been sold for film rights. Picture by Chris Lane.

Como's Michael Thompson has a rather novel way of going about things. Having never written a book, he took inspiration from the familiar - life. It was an instinctively clever decision, which ended up with an offer from tinsel town.

Eva Kolimar

