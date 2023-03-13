Como's Michael Thompson has a rather novel way of going about things. Having never written a book, he took inspiration from the familiar - life. It was an instinctively clever decision, which ended up with an offer from tinsel town.
The author's first literary work, How To Be Remembered, which is being published across the world, sold its film rights to a Hollywood studio six months before the book was on the shelves.
Published by Allen & Unwin, his book is a far cry from what Thompson is used to. The former journalist and radio producer previously headed up content for 2GB, 3AW, and is now co-host a business news podcast called Fear and Greed with former editorial director of Fairfax, Sean Aylmer, and former Chief Executive of Macquarie Media, Adam Lang.
"All I'd ever written was short form and factual content on state politics or couple of hundred words on a crime stories," Thompson said. "But I always wanted to have a crack at writing a novel. Then COVID-19 hit, and the option of looking for jobs got taken away. This was the opportunity that I was looking for, but one that I didn't think would come until retirement."
He aimed high, and after 42 rejections, found a literary agent, and publisher, Allen & Unwin. "It only took one yes," Thompson said.
"The rights were bought in the US and the UK in a 'pre-empt' deal - basically where they're bought quickly to take them off the market. It's since been sold as well in Germany and Italy with translation rights."
The premise of his book, is pretty simple, he says. Every year on the same day, the character Tommy Llewellyn is forgotten by everybody who knows him - family, friends, colleagues. The novel is about his attempts to be remembered.
"It's about the impacts we have on other people, the legacies we leave behind," Thompson said. "I think people can relate to that. Everyone wants to be remembered for the impact they have on other people."
He compares it to a mish-mash of Fifty First Dates, The Rosie Project and Groundhog Day, but also drew influence from one's social media footprint.
"People can post something online they may probably later forget, and these are the people who would like their history forgotten," Thompson said. "I thought, what would be the opposite? What if all they wanted to do was be remembered, but there was something preventing that from happening."
Thompson, who has already penned his second book, ponders future casting choices of his first book, and if his desire comes true, you may see in-demand actors Tom Holland or Florence Pugh in the lead roles. One can dream, but if anything of recent times has proven, who knows?
The book is stocked at Harry Hartog Miranda and Best Little Bookshop In Town at Cronulla.
Thompson is also due to appear on Channel 9's A Current Affair, in coming episodes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
