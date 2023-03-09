Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart has gained a major advantage in the battle for the marginal seat of Heathcote, securing the top position on the ballot paper.
Labor also gained the number one position in the safe Liberal seat of Cronulla, while Liberal candidates fared better in Miranda and Holsworthy.
Nominations for the March 25 state election closed on Wednesday and a draw for positions on the ballot paper in each electorate was conducted by the returning officer on Thursday.
There are 22 candidates in the four seats covering all or part of Sutherland Shire.
The candidates, in order of their position on the ballot paper, are:
CRONULLA
HEATHCOTE
MIRANDA
HOLSWORTHY
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
