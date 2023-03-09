St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
22 candidates contest seats covering all or part of Sutherland Shire in state election

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:40pm
Ballot paper positions draw in Miranda electorate. Picture by John Veage

Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart has gained a major advantage in the battle for the marginal seat of Heathcote, securing the top position on the ballot paper.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

