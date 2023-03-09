Scarborough Ponds and Tonbridge Creek at Kogarah, important fish nurseries for the Georges River, have been made even more habitable, thanks to the efforts of 67 volunteers.
Paddlers and walkers cleaned about 100 kilograms of plastic and other rubbish as part of the Georges Riverkeeper's Paddle Against Plastic 2023 event on March 4.
Taking to the water in kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards, armed with gloves, pick up sticks and rubbish bags, volunteers successfully removed plastic waste, including discarded packaging and polystyrene, food containers and drink bottles, and plastic chairs and bread crates.
Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager Scott Reyes, says every little bit counts.
"Plastic doesn't break down, it just breaks up, into smaller and smaller pieces that stay in the environment for hundreds of years," he said.
"Picking up as much plastic pollution and other litter as we can see from environments like ponds, creeks, waterways and riversides during community events such as this helps to educate people about the plastic problem and is one of the best ways to remove the plastic already in our environment."
The event was arranged by Georges Riverkeeper in collaboration with Bayside Council and the River Canoe Club.
Georges Riverkeeper coordinates projects on behalf of its eight member councils along the length of the Georges River and within the catchment, focusing on litter prevention and removal, water quality monitoring and research, bush regeneration and water rehabilitation, storm water and sewage advocacy, and community education.
Bayside Council Mayor Christina Curry thanked the community for its efforts.
"Thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their time and came out in kayaks and on foot to help remove plastic and other rubbish from these important waterways," she said.
