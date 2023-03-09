St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Paddlers and walkers fish 100kg of waste from Scarborough Ponds

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in the Georges Riverkeeper's Paddle Against Plastic 2023 event on March 4. Picture supplied

Scarborough Ponds and Tonbridge Creek at Kogarah, important fish nurseries for the Georges River, have been made even more habitable, thanks to the efforts of 67 volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.