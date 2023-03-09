A total of only 13 candidates are contesting electorates in St George at the March 25 state election.
There are four candidates in Kogarah, which is held by Labor leader Chris Minns with a wafer thin margin, four in Rockdale and five in Oatley.
Nominations closed on Wednesday and a draw for positions on the ballot paper in each electorate was conducted by the returning officer on Thursday.
In what could be a good omen for winning government, Mr Minns secured the top spot in Kogarah.
In Oatley, where the Liberals have a margin of 6.8 per cent, sitting MP Mark Coure is fourth on the ballot paper.
The candidates, in order of their position on the ballot paper, are:
KOGARAH
Chris Minns, of Kogarah, Labor
Tracy Yuen, of Bexley North, The Greens
Troy Stolz, of Merriwa, Independent
Craig Chung, of Ryde, Liberal
OATLEY
Glenn Hunt, of Penshurst, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment / Corruption
Natalie Mort, of Kyle Bay, Independent
Mark Coure, of Penshurst, Liberal
Taylor Vandijk, of Brighton-Le-Sands, The Greens
ROCKDALE
Muhammad Rana, of Bankstown, Liberal
Steve Kamper, of Taren Point, Labor
Peter Strong, of Arncliffe, The Greens
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
