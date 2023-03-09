Sutherland Shire residents have really taken to using the mobile phone app Snap Send Solve to report problems to the council..
Nearly 3800 reports were made last year of incidents such as illegal parking, potholes and damage to roads, overgrown vegetation, dumped rubbish and graffiti.
The number was a 26 per cent increase on the previous year.
The figures were released after Sutherland Shire was voted the best council in NSW by users of the app in an awards program run by the company which developed it.
Sutherland was the NSW winner in the Snapper's Choice Award category. A Brisbane council won the national award.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "We're thrilled to be ranked ahead of 153 other organisations across the state who use this platform".
"It's great to see council commended for responding to customer requests in a timely, efficient and appropriate manner, because no matter how frequently people interact with council, we want to provide quality customer experiences for all."
Cr Pesce said the mobile phone app was just one way residents could contact the council.
Snap Send Solve CEO Danny Gorog came up with the idea for the app after visiting a playground with his son, only to find that the swing was broken and couldn't find an easy way to contact the right people.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
