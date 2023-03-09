St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Saturday afternoon sees Sydney fire up

Updated March 10 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
Sydney FC's Liberty A-League Women's Goal Celebration last weekend at Netstrata Jubilee. Picture Dan Ullman

Sydney FC's Liberty A-League Women's Head Coach Ante Juric is bullish ahead of this Saturday's home game with Wellington Phoenix, despite a raft of injuries, suspension and international call-ups depleting his squad.

