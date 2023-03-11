Voters in the electorate of Holsworthy, which takes in parts of the Menai area, could well be confused by the "musical chairs" involving candidates leading up the election.
The familiar name of Melanie Gibbons, who has held the seat since 2015 and before that represented much of the area as MP for Menai from 2011, will be missing from the ballot paper.
The Liberal candidate is Tina Ayyad, who defeated Ms Gibbons in a factional pre-selection battle influenced by changes in electoral boundaries, which almost doubled the party's margin to six per cent.
Ms Ayyad is a former Liverpool councillor and deputy mayor, and is married to the mayor Ned Mannoun.
Ms Gibbons has surprisingly resurfaced as the Liberal candidate for Kiama. where the sitting member, former Liberal minister Gareth Ward, is running as an independent while he is before the courts on sexual assault charges. He denies the allegations.
Ms Gibbons said the move to stand in Kiama followed a request from Premier Dominic Perrottet.
The Labor Party candidate in Holsworthy is Mick Maroney, who initially sought preselection for the seat of Heathcote, but withdrew when it was apparent he would not have the numbers.
While Ms Ayyad, who lives at Prestons, would be largely unknown to voters at the Sutherland Shire end of the electorate, Mr Maroney, a Yarrawarrah resident, has the same challenge with those on the Liverpool side.
It's not just the major parties making switches. Independent candidate Deborah Swinbourn, of Wattle Grove, was a candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation in Parkes in western NSW at the 2022 federal election.
TINA AYYAD
The Liberal Party's website says Ms Ayyad is "passionate about our region".
"From fighting to protect the George's River, to delivering more local employment and educational opportunities, Tina has a track record of advocating for our community.
"And raising her three children with her husband Ned, Tina understands the need to support families with the cost of living, create more opportunities for our kids and build a better living environment for local families.
"Our area is home to an incredible multicultural community, and Tina will fight to ensure that government services are delivered with the needs of our community in mind, so that people have an easier time dealing with government.
"Tina wants to deliver more support for local businesses, more green spaces and community facilities, improve our roads and reduce traffic congestion.
"As part of Dominic Perrottet's Liberal Team, Tina will use her experience to fight for our community to deliver more support for local businesses, more green spaces and community facilities, improve our roads and reduce traffic congestion and make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."
MICK MARONEY
Dr Mick Maroney - he has a doctorate in education and is also an OAM recipient - is a senior school teacher at Aquinas College at Menai, swimming coach at Engadine, top triathlete and a member of the well-known Maroney swimming family.
The Liberal Party website says, "Mick has a first-hand understanding of the effects teacher shortages can have on students in our schools.
"Prior to teaching Mick has enjoyed careers in the NSW Police Service, and as a firefighter, and believes in the expansion of services into undersupplied areas such as the South West.
"Mick represented Australia in the sport of Triathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Auckland 1990, and is passionate about the positive effects sports can have in our community.
"Along with his wife Justine and their five children, Mick has volunteered in many capacities over the past 30 years, within sport and the wider community. For this work Mick was honoured to receive an Order of Australia Medal for outstanding achievement and service.
"As part of the Minns Labor team, Mick will deliver improved staffing levels at our hospitals, address the teacher shortages, and create local jobs through building our trains, buses and ferries here in NSW."
The other candidates for Holsworthy:
DEBORAH SWINBOURN
Deborah Swinbourn, of Wattle Grove, is standing as an independent.
Ms Swinbourn was a candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation in Parkes in western NSW at the 2022 federal election.
CHRIS KERLE
Christ Kerle, of Erskineville, is The Greens candidate.
A statement on the party's website says: "I'm a community organiser and campaigner. I'm running for the seat of Holsworthy because I believe in the Greens vision for a fairer, more sustainable NSW, with environmental care and better opportunities for all people.
"Australian politics needs a shakeup. Both major parties are putting the interests of their big corporate donors ahead of our community. It doesn't have to be this way.
"Together, we can:
"I'll represent our community's values in parliament and hold the major parties to account. Together we can create a fairer and cleaner future for all of us."
JAMES INGARFILL
James Ingarfill, of Holsworthy, is standing for Pauline Hanson's One Nation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
