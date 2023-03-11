St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Melanie Gibbons contests Kiama for Liberals while Holsworthy voters are confronted by new names on ballot paper

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Gibbons, who was dumped by the Liberal Party in Holsworthy - has re-emerged as the party's candidate in Kiama. Picture Facebook

Voters in the electorate of Holsworthy, which takes in parts of the Menai area, could well be confused by the "musical chairs" involving candidates leading up the election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.