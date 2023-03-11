Weekly Wrap: Back after a spell on the sideline

Hello readers,
As you may have noticed, I have been missing in action for the last few weeks.
An unavoidable short stay in hospital and a couple of weeks of medically-recommended rest led to the absence.
After the ordeal, I must say, it is great to be back.
While not the kind of leave I enjoyed, the experience did afford me a few insights into the current state of our public health system.
While we can all pick out the flaws and faults and dwell on the negatives, I must say, on a whole I can not complain about the level of care extended to me via our over-worked and under-resourced medicos.
By far the worst aspect of the stay was the initial stint in the emergency department ... which seemed to drag on and on ... and on and on ... and on and on!.
Upon my arrival, my western Sydney hospital ED was packed the the rafters with needy patients, suffering all manner of ailment ... the triage nurses clearly had their work cut out for them to say the very least.
Unfortunately, its at these times we all seem to forget the nature of triage - the most urgent cases take priority, regardless of when they arrive at the unit.
Depending on the severity of your complaint, this can lead to many hours waiting to be seen. Yes, it is frustrating, but there is nothing that can be done to expedite the process, short of trebling the size of the ED.
Try and convey that fact to someone in pain! This seems a big problem for the frontline workers in the ED, with a steady stream of angry patients and their loved ones demanding urgent attention.
It's a messy situation at best nd I will admit, after my eighth hour had me questioning my own sanity.
What can be done to change this situation is beyond me, but I would urge folk finding themselves in the ED to try and maintain their cool.
From the point of admission ... the theoretical passing of the triage "Go" point ... I can not fault my experience with the system.
I think sometimes we really forget how good we've got it in the lucky country.
Anyhow, enough of my indulgence.
There's been plenty going on around the Shire and St George regions in recent weeks. I hope you have all been staying staying informed by regular visits to theleader.com.au.
Of course it won't been too long before we find ourselves in the polling booths voting in the next State Government [Saturday, March 25].
On Thursday, the ballot draw was held for all of the seats.
A total of only 13 candidates will contest Kogarah, Oatley and Rockdale seats.
In somewhat more exciting news, a pair of Shire fellas, brother-in-laws Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa, will be in spotlight tomorrow as Oscar nominees in the annual Academy Awards.
They have been nominated in the categories of sound (Pashley) and editing (Villa) for the film Elvis, starring Austin Butler. The film is nominated for eight Oscars.
While on the topic of celebrating the great efforts of local folk, it would be remiss of me not to mention the great work of the 67 paddlers and walkers who fished more than 100kgs of plastic and rubbish from Scarborough Ponds and Tonbridge Creek at Kogarah earlier this month.
The effort was part of the Georges Riverkeeper's Paddle Against Plastic 2023.
Once again, and as always, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
