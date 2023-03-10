Woman hit by car at Kingsgrove

A woman in her 30s suffered head injuries after being hit by a car at Kingsgrove on Thursday night.
At about 7.15pm, she was by Kingsgrove Road and Shaw Street
She was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Dominic Wong said it was was one of the most challenging scenes he had seen.
"The incident occurred on a busy street and with a large number of bystanders nearby," he said.
"The woman had suffered a serious head injury and she began to rapidly deteriorate while paramedics were treating her.
"A specialist medical team intubated her on scene before she was taken to hospital with a police escort."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.