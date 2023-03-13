St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kennedy fires up in team victory

By John Veage
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:30pm
The Sharks and Parramatta played for the Johnny Mannah Cup,a trophy honouring the memory of a man to have left a legacy at both Sydney clubs. Picture NRL Images

A Will Kennedy hat-trick led the Sharks to a 30-26 win over the Eels in a Friday night shootout at CommBank Stadium.

