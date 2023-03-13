A Will Kennedy hat-trick led the Sharks to a 30-26 win over the Eels in a Friday night shootout at CommBank Stadium.
Both sides scored five tries but in the end it was the goalkicking of Braydon Trindall that proved the difference as the Sharks opened their account for 2023 and retained the Johnny Mannah Cup.
Dale Finucane accepted the trophy honouring the memory of a man who left a legacy at both Sydney clubs. The two squads have contested the Johnny Mannah Cup on 11 occasions.
An Eels junior who joined the Sharks in 2009, Johnny Mannah tragically passed away in January of 2013 after losing his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A running front rower and a well-liked member of the NRL squad, Mannah played 24 top grade games for the Sharks over two seasons, before returning to the Eels in 2012.
The Sharks were once again without star playmaker Nicho Hynes who coach Fitzgibbon said has only a minor injury but has to get through his training schedule before they will risk him playing - a tactic that paid off.
Captain Dale Finucane stood up and was a tower of strength for the Sharks with 13 runs for 135 metres and 42 tackles.
Centre Siosifa Talakai also made his presence felt and was a powerhouse for the Sharks with 149 run metres and four tackle breaks and hooker Blayke Brailey worked the house down in defence with 46 tackles.
It was an even contest but the play of the night saw some Matt Moylan magic in the 37th minute opened the door for livewire fullback Will Kennedy to grab his second try of the night.
Taking the ball on his own side of halfway, Moylan went to the line and dummied Eels lock J'maine Hopgood with a show-and-go. With the cover defence closing in, Moylan found his fullback looming in support and Kennedy raced 30 metres to put his team back in front. Kennedy ran for183 metres on the night reminiscent of David Peachey to go with three line breaks and the first hat-trick of his career.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said the ebb and flow made it a cracking game to watch.
"You don't come out here and get a free hit and they were playing for Mitch's 200th and Paulo's 150th.
"I thought we had an opportunity to put the screws into them, bit disappointed we let them off the hook, but I am proud of the spirit amongst them and the effort.
"We'll get the tactical and technical parts right. Relying on each other like we did tonight, I am happy about that." he said
Now the Sharks are on the board they got a couple of extra days to recover before heading south and tackling the under done Raiders in Canberra on Sunday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.