Taking the ball on his own side of halfway, Moylan went to the line and dummied Eels lock J'maine Hopgood with a show-and-go. With the cover defence closing in, Moylan found his fullback looming in support and Kennedy raced 30 metres to put his team back in front. Kennedy ran for183 metres on the night reminiscent of David Peachey to go with three line breaks and the first hat-trick of his career.

