One woman who is literally 'changing the world', is Beryl Crosher-Segers, who has been nominated in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.
Recognised in the 'hall of fame' category for the Beryl Segers Chronicles, the writer has long been passionate about putting into words her experiences, coupled with her desire for positive progress.
The awards are presented by Oprah Winfrey's favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent. The awards celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, technology, product development, education, health and innovation.
Born in Cape Town, South Africa under the apartheid laws, Mrs Crosher-Segers moved to Australia in the 1980s in search of a better life for her family.
Her best-selling and debut book A Darker Shade of Pale: A Memoir of Apartheid South Africa, tells the story of her determination to rise above inequality and injustice. She also wrote Behind my Smile: The True Story of an Author, a Broken Spirit and a Healer. She remains committed to uplifting the lives of the disadvantaged and is passionate about fundraising.
At age 66 she graduated with postgraduate qualifications in creative writing from the University of Technology, Sydney. She co-produced her first documentary, wrote and produced four songs, and qualified as a mental health first-aider.
Through a long-held love of the arts, Mrs Crosher-Segers established 'One World Community Arts Network', a community project celebrating cultural diversity through music, and started an events company, C Major Events.
She started dabbling in lyrics in 2020 and released her first song Colour Blind in 2020. Other songs Grace, Pieces of Dreams and Look At Us Now, followed. She is writing her third book, a psychological thriller, Silent Tracks and completing a creative work of fiction, Secret Harbour. These are due for release in late 2023.
Her previous awards include the Celebrate Africa-Australian Captain's Award for service to the South African Community and a Jo Wilton Memorial for Women, human rights award, from the University of Technology, Sydney.
She did not expect to be nominated for this latest international award. "I was surprised to be a finalist and be nominated in the first place," she said. "I've looked at the list and the women there, including other Australians, and they are all amazing.
"You never really look at yourself, your work or worth on that level, so when I do things, I do it because I'm passionate about it. But it's quite an honour to be recognised."
The nomination is especially timely on the back of International Women's Day, which was marked on March 8.
"There is still lots of work to be done in that area but it's great to see in Australia how things have progressed," Mrs Crosher-Segers said.
"But there is still lots of unconscious bias. As a person coming from a background where I was raised to believe that I'm a second class citizen, I see how even in the political area, parties say they are giving women all these opportunities, but then you look at a photograph and you see the women of colour, right at the back, and just about a glimpse of their faces.
"When someone like me looks at that picture, I see a little face at the back and everyone else given prominence, it doesn't sit well. The change is slow, it's happening but it's an ongoing battle."
Winners of the awards will be announced in London on April 18.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.