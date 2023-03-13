St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Beverly Hills author Beryl Crosher-Segers nominated in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 4:00pm
Beryl Crosher-Segers of Beverly Hills is a finalist in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards. Picture by Chris Lane

One woman who is literally 'changing the world', is Beryl Crosher-Segers, who has been nominated in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

