It was a big chance and a mighty possible feat. But Sutherland Shire Oscar's nominees Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa were outshined by their competition, missing out on nabbing a shiny gold statue at the 95 Academy Awards in LA.
The Miranda and Caringbah brothers-in-law, who worked on Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis, were nominated in the categories of sound (Pashley) and editing (Villa). Pashley shared his nomination with David Lee, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, and Villa worked alongside Jonathan Redmond.
The winner of best sound went to Top Gun Maverick and best picture editing went to Oscar favourite and multi-winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Elvis was up for eight Oscar nominations including cinematography, production design, costume design, best actor and best picture.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
