Sutherland Shire Oscars 2023 nominees Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa miss out on an Academy Award

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Sutherland Shire brothers-in-law Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa, were nominated for their work in sound and editing for the film Elvis. They missed their chance to take home an Oscar. Picture by John Veage

It was a big chance and a mighty possible feat. But Sutherland Shire Oscar's nominees Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa were outshined by their competition, missing out on nabbing a shiny gold statue at the 95 Academy Awards in LA.

