Caringbah residents oppose move to remove large number of trees for Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path section

By Murray Trembath
March 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Residents meet on the verge next to the rail corridor where trees will be removed. Picture by John Veage

Caringbah residents gathered on the weekend to protest at state government plans a large number of trees to allow construction of a section of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle/walk path.

