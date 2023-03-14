Caringbah residents gathered on the weekend to protest at state government plans a large number of trees to allow construction of a section of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle/walk path.
About 160 trees next to the train line have been marked for assessment. They provide an acoustic and visual buffer for homes opposite in Denman Avenue, between Kingsway and Gannons Road.
Some of the trees are large, 40 to 50-year-old Angophoras. Others were planted at the time of duplication of the train line between Cronulla and Caringbah, which was completed in 2010.
Tony James, who has lived in Denman Avenue for about 40 years, said about 160 fully grown trees had been marked for assessment by an arborist for Transport for NSW, which is building the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL).
"I don't want them to abandon the project because it will have community benefit, but surely there is a way to do it without knocking down hundreds of trees," he said.
"If they just moved the rail corridor fence towards the track, there would be room to put the path in that space."
Another long-time resident Judy Hogan said residents were originally told certain trees would need to be removed, but about two weeks ago they noticed all had been marked."
"People are just gobsmacked," she said. "Why mark all the trees if they are not considering removing them?"
TfNSW has said four trees will be planted for everyone removed, but they could be planted in other locations.
A TfNSW senior communications and stakeholder officer said in an email to a resident the marked trees would be subject to further assessment.
"The markings indicate the general line of the pathway, necessary to map out the area prior to starting construction work," she wrote.
"Each tree along the pathway will now be individually assessed by an arborist to ensure no trees will be removed unnecessarily. At this stage, we expect this assessment will be completed by April/May."
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said he expected Denman Avenue would end up with more trees, not less.
"Most existing trees will remain, according to the Review of Environmental Factors," he said.
Mr Speakman said the minister's office has advised TfNSW was working with the contractor to retain as many trees as possible.
"For each tree removed, four will be planted in its place," he said. "Every effort will be made to replant along the proposed route with semi-mature trees; where this isn't possible TfNSW will collaborate with Sutherland Shire Council to replant in the local area."
