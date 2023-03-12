Updated
Premier Dominic Perrottet has made his biggest election promise, saying a re-elected government will start a savings fund for each child in NSW to be used towards the cost of education or a home deposit.
Under the proposal, the government will put an initial $400 into the Kids Future Fund for children aged 10 and under in 2023 and newborns after that.
Parents will be able to contribute up to $1000 per year into the account each year, with the government putting in up to $400 per year.
Once the child turns 18 they will be able to withdraw from their fund, which could be worth between $28,000 and $49,000, for either education and housing.
Labor said the the government's "signature promise" was an admission the Coalition didn't have a plan to tackle cost of living pressures,
Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said, "Mr Perrottet wants to solve the problems of today using the bank of mum and dad".
"NSW Labor has real policies that will deliver solutions in 2023, not 2043," he said.
Mr Perrottet, who made the promise at the Liberal Party's campaign launch on Sunday, said it was "the most significant financial security investment in NSW history" and the first of its kind in Australia.
"This investment will change the lives of millions of children in NSW forever," he said.
How the scheme would work:
Each fund will receive an initial $400 contribution provided by the Government when it is created.
Each year, the child's parents will be able to contribute up to $1,000 per year to the fund. The Government will match these contributions up to $400 per year until the child turns 18.
If parents make a contribution of $400 each year, alongside the Government's co-contribution, the fund is expected to be around $28,500 by the time the child turns 18.
If parents contribute the maximum amount of $1,000 per year, the fund is expected to be around $49,000.
For families receiving Commonwealth Family Tax Benefit A, the Government will automatically contribute $200 a year to the child's account without requiring a matched contribution from parents.
If the parents also contribute $200 each year, the Government will match this with an additional $200.
Contributions can be made to the fund after the child turns 18, however the Government will not provide any further matched contributions.
When the child turns 18 they will be able to draw down on the fund for only two purposes:
The fund will be open for children aged up to 10 years old (in the 2023 calendar year). From 2024, new accounts will only be created for newborns.
There are around 974,000 babies and children aged up to 10 years old in NSW in 2023.
There are around 100,000 babies born in NSW each year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
