St George Illawarra have started their 2023 NRL season off on the right note overcoming an early deficit to beat the Titans 32-18 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
This led captain Ben Hunt to declare that the Dragons wouldn't finish with the wooden spoon, and they now will head into round three inside the top four.
The Dragons have now won four of their past five games at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium after Gold Coast led by 10 points early before the Red V ran in the next five tries for a 20-point turnaround.
It had been over six months since the Dragons last took the field for an NRL Telstra Premiership match and plenty were nervous.
Dragons halfback Ben Hunt and fullback Tyrell Sloan were among the stars in their first showing of the season with the side clearly putting their Charity Shield trial performance behind them and enjoying the benefits of an additional week off.
The combination of Hunt and Tyrell Sloan will leave plenty of fans optimistic that the Dragons can shock a few in 2023. Sloan was at his best alongside Hunt with the pair's effort to link for the fourth try of the evening among the highlights.
The Titans shot out of the blocks with tries to Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Sam Verrills setting up a 12-2 lead but their advantage was gone by half-time with the Dragons running in three tries in eight minutes before the break.
Dragons recruit Jacob Liddle finished off a Sloan break up the middle in the 31st minute before Hunt weaved his way to the line via a Zac Lomax offload shortly after.
St George Illawarra hit the lead when Mikaele Ravalawa crossed seconds before half-time as poor discipline proved costly for the visitors.
It continued after the break with the Titans unable to find touch from a penalty which enabled Hunt to send Sloan over from close range in the following set.
Justin Holbrook opted for Jayden Campbell's injection into the game with 15 minutes to go but it meant little when Blake Lawrie crossed moments later to set up a dominant lead.
A try to the visitors with 10 minutes left flattered the scoreboard as the Dragons notched up a good win.
Happy Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he thought their first 20 minutes was a pretty good start.
"We were just trying to get there too quick with the ball and it's always hard.
"The hard thing about having the bye is you're coming in fresh and can't get a feel for the contact or the rhythm." he said
"Once we locked onto the game and got some rhythm and momentum I thought it was really clinical for 50 minutes."
Jack de Belin could be back for the Dragons but the 19 yr old local Thirroul Butchers debutant Toby Couchman who had replaced him failed a HIA after a heavy knock and will await tests .
They now have a six-day turnaround and will meet the Broncos on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
