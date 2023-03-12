St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons start in top four

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 13 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Sloan came from nowhere to score for the Dragons in their happy Kogarah homecoming on Sunday night. Picture NRL Images

St George Illawarra have started their 2023 NRL season off on the right note overcoming an early deficit to beat the Titans 32-18 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.