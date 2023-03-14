Jannali residents, who successfully fought an attempt to compulsorily acquire nine homes for a commuter car park, are campaigning to have Miranda MP Eleni Petinos voted out on March 25.
Organisers say it is not a vindictive act against Ms Petinos, whom they say was one of the main advocates of the plan, but an effort to ensure the same sort of thing doesn't happen to other communities in the future.
Liam and Helma Mulhall, who were on holidays in 2021 when their house-sitter received a knock at the door to say their home of 16 years was to be taken, are leading an action group.
The group is handing out flyers at train stations and other locations and spreading the word on social media.
Mr Mulhall said support was overwhelming.
"We are encouraging people to send a message," he said.
"There is nothing we can see that has happened since our experience that would discourage the same sort of behaviour in the future.
"There is one currency politicians understand, and that's a vote."
Ms Petinos declined last month to comment on the compulsory acquisition issue, as well as her sacking from the ministry in 2022, for a Leader profile of Miranda electorate.
Comment on the Jannali residents' campaign to have her ousted was sought for this report.
The Liberal margin in Miranda is 14.4 per cent, but the seat has seen some big swings in the past.
Mr Mulhall said Ms Petinos and then Transport Minister Andrew Constance were the "main advocates" for the compulsory acquisition plan to build a commuter car park, which the Liberals had promised at the 2019 election.
"There is nothing to show that, before they proceeded, they considered the harm it would do to nine families," he said.
"Not only did they not weigh up the positives and negatives, they didn't even think about the impact on the home owners. We were simply irrelevant.
"A lot of people agree it was a wrong thing to do and we shouldn't be supporting politicians with those sort of values."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
