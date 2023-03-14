St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Jannali residents won't forget: Campaign to vote out Eleni Petinos over failed attempt to take homes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 14 2023 - 11:30am
Residents who are leading a campaign for a vote against Liberal Eleni Petinos in front of one of the homes in Mary Street, Jannali that was to have been bulldozered. Picture by John Veage

Jannali residents, who successfully fought an attempt to compulsorily acquire nine homes for a commuter car park, are campaigning to have Miranda MP Eleni Petinos voted out on March 25.

