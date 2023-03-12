St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Results don't go Saints way in final dedicated round

John Veage
John Veage
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 10:00am
St George President Kevin Greene address's the Second Grade match in front of the Booth Saunders Pavillion. Picture John Veage

St George Cricket Club President Kevin Greene gave a heartfelt speech on the Hurstville Oval wicket before the final Second Grade game of the season as the Warren Saunders Round officially commenced.

