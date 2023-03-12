St George Cricket Club President Kevin Greene gave a heartfelt speech on the Hurstville Oval wicket before the final Second Grade game of the season as the Warren Saunders Round officially commenced.
Round 15, the final round of the 2022/23 NSW Premier Cricket regular season was officially titled "The Warren Saunders Round".
The fixture between St George and Northern District included a minute silence before play in all five grades with spoken acknowledgement by a Saints official.
The former NSW captain, Warren Saunders OAM, passed away peacefully recently in the presence of his family, aged 88 and was farewelled on Thursday by hundreds of friends, family and supporters at St Declans Catholic Church at Penshurst.
Kevin's words about Warren's giving to the community was prophetic as he had just completed the St George District Cricket Club annual 20km Charity Walk.
The Walk had started before 6am and it concluded at Hurstville Oval. It included stops at Olds Park and Harold Fraser Oval where lower grade games were playing.
This year's Walk had a special significance and was also dedicated to the memory of Patron, Warren Saunders.
Funds donated to the Walk go to the St George Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF), our local, internationally renowned medical research hub.
Since 2015 SSMRF has been the St George DCC Charity Partner and the Walks have contributed over $100,000 to support vital research work.
Kevin said with current donations and pledges he believes the total raised this year is close to 20 thousand dollars and he thanked Club Rivers for their support of the Charity Walk as well as acknowledging the support of Hurstville Private Hospital.
On the Hurstville pitch it was also a big day as Second's fought for a home semi.
A 65 to Matt Hopkins helped the Saints to 7-221 from their 50 overs after Adam Singleton top scored with 67 but it was a superb partnership of 49 between Mitch Gray (36 from 36 balls) and Rhys Cattle (32 off 19 balls) in the final overs that really pushed the score forward.
Unfortunately Northern Districts spoiled their party, holding on for a 6/224 result which dropped them to sixth spot and a first round final match against Manly Warringah the ladder leaders.
In first grade it was a also bad news as they were all out for 108 chasing Northern Districts 163 at Blacktown.
Blake Macdonald top scored with 27 and they finished the regular season in fourth position -they now play the two day qualifying final against third placed Parramatta at Old Kings Oval.
