Tim Tszyu has won the WBO super welterweight title after finishing his US rival with one of the most violent stoppages of his career.
The 28-year-old Sydneysider claimed a maiden world title, securing the interim WBO super-welterweight strap and, in doing so, stepped out of his legendary father Kostya's shadow.
Tszyu, now 22-0, triumphed with a ninth-round knockout of American Tony Harrison in front of a big fight card and a raucous home crowd at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Tszyu's physicality was too much for the former WBC titleholder, who slumped to the canvas but answered the count until the referee stopped the fight.
Tszyu, as promised, broke his opponent down with a combination of pressure, power and skill, all three judges had the same score going into the ninth round.
The result sets up a blockbuster undisputed title bout with Jermell Charlo.
Sam Goodman's win improved his record to 14-0 with a big career victory.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
