St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Five vie for seat of Oatley

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The seat of Oatley is currently held by Liberal Mark Coure with a margin of 6.8 per cent and is considered a key Liberal seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.