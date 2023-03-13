Five vie for seat of Oatley

The seat of Oatley is currently held by Liberal Mark Coure with a margin of 6.8 per cent and is considered a key Liberal seat.
The redistribution saw the electorate boundaries move north so that Oatley lost parts of Blakehurst and gained parts of Riverwood, Narwee and Beverly Hills, reducing the Liberal margin from 10.5 per cent.
There are five candidates standing for Oatley. In order of the ballot draw they are:
Glenn Hunt, Sustainable Australia Party who is campaigning to protect the environment and stop overdevelopment and corruption.
Formerly the Sustainable Population Party, the SAP advocates for lowering Australia's annual immigration intake from around 200,000 per annum back to the long term (twentieth century) average of 70,000.
SAP is pro-migrant and and pro-immigration but is calling for a rational and mature debate on numbers, within a broader sustainability debate.
Natalie Mort, Independent was elected to Georges River Council in 2021 for the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party.
"In just over 12 months we have resolved to rebuild Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park, restore library hours in our branch libraries and deliver Council's first budget surplus," Cr Mort said.
"If elected, I will be fighting for a fair share of state government funding to rebuild Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park, as well as the acquisition of Glenlee at Lugarno. I will support the residents of Mortdale who want no more than four-storeys in the Mortdale Master Plan."
Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Labor has advocated for employees and employers as an employment, industrial relations solicitor across various industries.
She is a Councillor for the Mortdale Ward of the Georges River Council and volunteer board member of St George Community Transport.
Ms Ambihaipahar holds a Bachelor of Science (Anatomy and Histology and Cell Pathology) from the University of Sydney, Juris Doctor (PLT) from the University of Technology, Sydney.
She said as a local she understands that the community is facing big challenges and she is determined to use her experience to advocate and work hard to fight for a fairer future such as tackling the cost of living.
Mark Coure, Liberal has been the Member for Oatley since 2011 and served on Kogarah Council for eight years.
Mr Coure said his major achievements as Oatley MP include: over $740 million to redevelop St George Hospital; new commuter carparks at Riverwood, Oatley and Beverly Hills; upgrades to Oatley and Narwee train stations; upgrades and funding to every school in the electorate; widening of King Georges Road; upgrades to Olds Park, Gannons Park, Oatley Park, Poulton Park and Peakhurst Park; and halting the Riverwood Housing Plan.
Commitments include the upgrade of the Oatley-Como Walkway/Cycleway, Narwee Public School and Salt Pan Creek Reserve.
Taylor Vandijk, The Greens describes herself as a Millennial, a renter and environmental activist.
"I work as a home care community nurse, and I am an avid Bushcare Volunteer and a Scuba Diver and volunteer at the community garden," Ms Vandijk said.
"I am running because, as a frontline health worker, we are being overlooked and undervalued.
"I do not feel represented by the current government and am tired of watching successive governments at all levels putting developers above the community."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
