The Elzy Wellings 1000m Classic was run and won at Sylvania Waters on Sunday by WA's Thomas Moorcroft, who ran a track record to charge down the tearaway leader, Olympian Genevieve Gregson, who grabbed 2nd in the annual $1500 race.
Named in honour of the Shire's Olympic and Commonwealth Games rep Eloise Wellings, run by the progressive Sutherland Athletic Club, and sponsored by Runnulla and Revvies, was different with a gender handicap being introduced.
The men started off at 1000m and women at the 875m mark but after 400m that lead was only 70m.
Everyone was out of their seats as the field strung out with Gregson dashing away with a big lead early.
"I knew when we all lined up that Thomas would be the one to beat. I hadn't met him before but he looked like he could run, so I wanted to get a big margin on him," said Gregson who the night before had run a 9.04 for 3000m at the Sydney Track Classic.
But the tall, long-striding Moorcroft kept his powder dry until the final 250m where he unleashed a powerful surge. By the 125m he caught her and he took the young Shire runner Johnathan McLennan with him.
Gregson was not about to let McLennan pass her. "My legs were feeling heavy that last 200m from Saturday's race but I just love Elzy (Wellings) and I wanted to make this something she'd be proud of." Gregson ran 2.29.48 for the 875m.
Moorcroft's win in 2.25.65 for 1000m is now a track and race record. "I will be back again this year. The sport needs race days like this and it's about the best meet I've been too," he said.
The meet also crowned a champion in the long-held Jack Giddy Gift, a handicap 100m race with Eastern Suburbs star Leo King storming home (off 3.35m ) to win in 10:22, he lowered the colours of two Shire runners, Ethan Martin and Iram Palma.
The inaugural Fitness Abdiction Dash For Cash over 40m, the first officially ever staged in Australia, was a stunning success.
It too had a gender handicap with men running off 45m and the women off 40m it attracted a huge field of 44 runners with the four fastest splitting the prize money.
Cronulla's Isabelle Walker prevailed clocking a stunning 5.45sec into a slight headwind. She also won the Jack Giddy Women's 100m Gift and walked away with $2400 for her afternoon's running.
This meet also featured a 300m handicap event worth $1500 which was taken out by Tim Rosen from Victoria.
Officials from the Victorian Athletics League, who run the Stawell Gift carnival each year, were in attendance, saying this Elzy Wellings meeting had enormous potential going forward.
