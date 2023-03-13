St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Runners on show at Elzy Classic

By Ric Chapman
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:19pm, first published March 13 2023 - 11:58am
The Elzy Wellings 1000m Classic was run and won at Sylvania Waters on Sunday by WA's Thomas Moorcroft, who ran a track record to charge down the tearaway leader, Olympian Genevieve Gregson, who grabbed 2nd in the annual $1500 race.

